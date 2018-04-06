Cedarville Republicans endorse DeWine-Husted

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville Republican Club unanimously voted April 5 to support Mike DeWine in his bid to become Ohio’s next governor.

Members of the club cited myriad traits that the Cedarville resident displays as the main reason for backing the DeWine-Jon Husted ticket.

“Mike’s always been a person of integrity,” said James Phipps, the designated spokesperson for the club. “Mike has done a lot for the community. Mike’s kids grew up here.”

Phipps also said the club talked about DeWine’s competition in the May primary, current Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, and her television ads. In those ads, Taylor attacks DeWine for his voting record on immigration, trade, and gun rights.

“Much of the discussion centered around … the opposition seems to totally misunderstand how the system works,” Phipps said. “By going back and getting votes off other bills to claim that he’s not a conservative, this is a dishonest way of representing him.”

The winner of the primary will face presumptive Democratic nominee Richard Cordray in the November general election. DeWine defeated Cordray in the attorney general race in 2010.

The DeWine-Husted ticket has received endorsements from nearly 50 county sheriffs and 40 county prosecutors, and the Ohio Republican party, in addition to myriad county Republican parties including Franklin (Columbus metro), Greene, Lucas (Toledo metro), Montgomery, and Summit (Akron metro). The ticket also has the endorsement of 61 state legislators and more than 300 local elected officials

