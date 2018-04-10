Greene County News Digest

Public safety fair

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital, 1141 North Monroe Drive, will host a Public Safety Fair and Open House 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Enjoy fun activities and food while picking up some safety tips.

This event features Disney Junior Channel’s Doc McStuffins as the featured guest, a teddy bear clinic, bicycle safety station, and kids will be able to explore emergency vehicles. The event also features hospital tours and a health fair that includes free health screenings and wellness information. A balloon artist, face painting, music and other entertainment will be provided. Visitors 18 years and older who pre-register are eligible to win door prizes. For more information or to register, visit www.ketteringhealth.org/emergency.

Road closure

XENIA TOWNSHIP – Hilltop Road will be closed approximately one week, Monday-Friday, April 9-13, to continue road work. The closure will be between Dorchester Road and S.R. 235. It will be closed 7:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. The road will be open to local traffic only.

Bridge closure

BATH TOWNSHIP — Medway Road Bridge is closed for bridge repair until further notice. The closure will be between SR 235 in Greene County to Osborn Road in Clark County. The road will be open to local traffic only.

Road closure

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — West Spring Valley Paintersville Road will be closed for five days beginning April 9 to replace the culvert located at the intersection of SR 380 and Spring Valley Paintersville Road. Spring Valley Paintersville Road will be closed between State Route 380 and Anderson Road. ODOT is responsible for the work and detour, including routing and posting signs. The detour will run between US Route 68 and SR 380 using New Burlington Road in Clinton County.

Culvert closure

CAESARSCREEK TOWNSHIP — New Hope Road will be closed approximately two weeks beginning Monday, April 16 to repair the culvert. The closure will be between Hussey Road and E. Spring Valley Paintersville Road. All closures are weather permitting.

NAMI suicide prevention

XENIA — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties presents its 3rd Thursday Educational Series program,”QPR Training” 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Avenue. Participants will learn how to question, persuade and refer someone who may be suicidal, how to get help for themselves and learn more about suicide prevention, common causes of suicidal behavior, warning signs of suicide and how to get for someone in crisis. This training is for those 18 and older. Participants can register on Eventbrite or by calling 937-322-5600. Light refreshments will be served.

‘No Spray’ notice

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Engineer’s Office/Highway Department will begin vegetation spraying for weed control toward the end of April. Spraying will be along county-maintained roads only. If residents have an area or areas along their property on those roads that they do not want sprayed, they can contact the Greene County Engineer’s Office at 937-562-7500 no later than Friday, April 20. Names and addresses will be needed in order to erect “No Spray” signs.

SR 235 closure

GREENE COUNTY — Permitted bridge work for the Fairborn Cement Company requires closing State Route 235 for 180 days beginning Monday, April 23. SR 235 will be closed between Dayton Yellow Springs and Enon roads for approximately six months. Traffic will be detoured using US Route 68, West Hyde and West Enon roads. Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place three weeks prior to closure to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

BOCC work session

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners will hold a special work session to discuss a jail needs assessment 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 24 at 35 Greene Street. The work session is open to the public.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Trustees meetings

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings and work sessions for the calendar year 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Zoning commission

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

