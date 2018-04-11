Cedarville MBA ranked high

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s Master of Business Administration program is ranked among the top programs in the United States according to Best Value Schools, an online college planning and ranking resource.

Cedarville University was ranked 11th by Best Value Schools. The ranking included 75 universities and took into account each school’s cost of attendance, program quality and student feedback.

Students can complete the MBA program in one or two years, and can choose a generalist MBA or concentrations in operations management or healthcare administration. The university has plans to add several new concentrations as the program grows.

Although Cedarville University’s MBA is mostly online, the program includes a variety of hands-on activities that reflect real-world situations. Students participate in projects, case studies and simulation exercises, which help them learn how to solve problems in the business world.

The factor that sets Cedarville University’s MBA program apart from many others is a focus on biblical integration and a Christian worldview.

“The course material is very similar to any other university’s MBA. But there are two things that students come away with because of the Christian distinctive,” said Daniel Sterkenburg, assistant dean of business administration graduate studies. “One is the biblical integration foundation. The second is that students are often making connections with other professional Christians and can share current issues they are having at work from a biblical worldview.”

Cedarville University’s MBA courses address ethical issues in the business world from a biblical perspective. “We ask students to evaluate their ethics,” Sterkenburg said. “We give them ethical dilemmas, and they need to try to solve those ethical dilemmas using biblical standards and how God would view the situation.”

Best Value Schools’ favorable ranking of Cedarville University’s online MBA program further affirms that Cedarville University continues to provide high-quality, affordable education that extends into its online graduate programs.