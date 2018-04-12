Hall of honor auction unveils online bidding

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is offering online bidding for its hall of honor silent auction.

Bidding begins Friday, April 13 and will close 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 — the day of the auction.

To participate and view the selection of items, visit https://one.bidpal.net/xeniacommunityschools. Bidders will have the opportunity to keep an eye on items and receive text messages. Bidding can be done from anywhere … a computer, tablet, or phone.

The 20th Annual Hall of Honor Induction Dinner and Induction Ceremony is scheduled for to begin 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Tecumseh Elementary School. In-person bidding begins 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and are available at the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, 334 W. Market Street.

The foundation has received baskets from all of the schools, the board of education members, administrators and members of the XCSF board of directors in support of this event. Many community members have also donated items for the silent auction. Additional auction items may be added until the event.

Proceeds from the auction will support the Xenia Community Schools Foundation’s classroom grants initiative.

For more information, call 937-372-3591.