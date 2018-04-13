Gnome and Fairy Festival set for May

Submitted photo

The 7th Annual Gnome and Fairy Festival will present a fun-filled day for kids to create gnome and fairy houses in the forest at Evergreen Children’s Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Greene County Master Gardeners and Beavercreek Girl Scouts will host the free event. Some volunteers will dress in costume and tell stories with kids, as well as make crafts and provide snacks. Evergreen Children’s Center is located across from Beavercreek High School at 2659 Dayton Xenia Road. More information can be found by contacting Greene County Master Gardener volunteer Jill Gordon at 937-426-6674 or jill@evergreenchildren.com.