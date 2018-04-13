Confectionately Yours: Window dressing

When I was catering regularly at church events or weddings, I enjoyed gathering items to make my serving tables “pop.” I placed the theme related decorations in different heights and filled in the gaps with flowers or greenery.

I often thought I might enjoy a career as a window dresser. You know…that person who decorates the store front inviting one to come in and shop?

My friend, Renee, introduced me to the owners of a new business in Xenia…Parker’s General Store. It’s in a beautiful old building with tin ceilings. One gets an antique-y feeling when you step inside. Kitchen staples and specialty foods fill the shelves.

Parker and his family needed help arranging the store front and I was glad to help. I go in from time to time to seasonally refresh the front window. I was there just last week. Check out the Spring window at 29 W Main St in Xenia!

I also dressed up the front window at my workplace this past Christmas season. It took a good six hours to set up. I now know WHY I don’t do this for a living. I was WORN OUT making three trips to my house to get stuff to make that window front represent a winter forest scene.

Fake boulders from my flower beds and white cloths on the floor with clumps of paper underneath represented snow covered hills and dales for the woodland critters to rest upon. Several flocked evergreens bordered the scene. It did look like “peace on earth.”

But what could NOT be seen was the mass of wires and duct tape behind the scene. It seemed more calamity than calm!! 🙂

We often make our lives look like this to others. From all appearances and social media posts, we might look like we have it all together when, in reality, we are a “hot mess,” and we are barely making it through the day.

It is when we lay our burdens at His feet and express gratitude to the Lord for all things, yes, even the difficulties, that “the peace of God which surpasses all understanding” is promised to those who believe.

I’m sharing today my friend Renee’s recipe for Swiss Chicken. This is an easy main dish she often makes for dinner parties. Renee suggests a salad with strawberry vinaigrette dressing and fresh berries as nice side dish. — Confectionately Yours, Sue

Swiss Chicken

3 large chicken breasts

Swiss cheese

1 (10 oz) can cream of celery soup

Chicken broth- 1-1/4 c.

Dried cranberries

Fresh rosemary

1 orange-sliced

Pepperidge farm seasoned bread crumbs-7 oz.

butter-1/2 cup

dried rosemary, basil, parsley, thyme

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 9×13 pan in oven with 1 stick butter to melt while preheating. Mix 1 (10 oz) can cream of celery soup with equal amount of chicken broth. Heat until hot. Remove pan from oven and add 7 oz of Pepperidge Farms bread crumbs with the butter. Mix in ¼ c dried cranberries. Season with pepper and a sprinkle of rosemary, thyme, basil, and parsley. Reserve ½ cup of this mixture. Place 3 large chicken breasts, cut in 2×3 inch pieces, on top of the stuffing. Place 4-5 slices of Swiss cheese on top. Pour the soup mixture over this. Top with the reserved bread crumbs. Lay fresh springs of rosemary on top and slices of orange among the chicken. Bake until bubbly, about 50 minutes.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_MurphyS.jpg

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

