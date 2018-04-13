On your mark, get set … go

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Doug Adams Stadium hosted Xenia High School’s first home track meet in more than a decade April 13 as the Doug Adams Track & Field Invitational was held. The stadium hosted a middle school meet April 12.

