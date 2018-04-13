Women’s HOF seeking nominations

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame is currently seeking nominations.

Members of the community are encouraged to submit nominations for outstanding women who deserve recognition in their home county. Nominations are being accepted now through June 30. The 37th Annual Recognition Day luncheon will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 at Walnut Grove Country Club, 5050 Linden Ave.

The Greene County Women’s Recognition Day and Hall of Fame was organized in March 1981 to annually honor women of Greene County, living or deceased, who have contributed to the county’s betterment. Nominees must be either native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county with at least a 10-year residency. The organization is composed entirely of volunteers whose efforts are focused on bringing recognition to deserving women and is endorsed by the Greene County Commissioners.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization by completing the nomination form in detail and returning it to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 703, Fairborn, Ohio 45324 along with a $5 fee. For an online nomination form, residents can visit www.co.greene.oh.us, click on Our Community, and scroll down the menu to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame. Additional information about submitting nomination forms and supporting materials is on that website. For paper nomination forms or additional information, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805.