SALT meeting slated for April

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities will continue its monthly School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at the Atrium Center, 121 Fairgrounds Road.

The topic for the March SALT meeting is guardianship.

Brittany O’Diam Horseman, Attorney at Law, will discuss the guardianship process.

Students ages 14-22 are encouraged to attend the “SALT-TEENS” meeting that is held at the same time. The session topic is called “What’s the Priority?” In this session, students will learn to prioritize by discussing 20 questions that help distinguish emergencies when living independently. Pizza will be served during the student session.

For more information, contact Kathy Kleiser at 937-361-6444 or kkleiser@greenedd.org.