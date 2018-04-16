Beavercreek home ‘total loss’ after fire

BEAVERCREEK — Officials deemed a Beavercreek home a ‘total loss’ after it caught fire in the early morning of April 14.

Beavercreek Fire Department’s deputy chief said flames engulfed the home on Mill Run Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Three people in the house escaped. At least two people, according to an initial report, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews returned later in the day to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

WDTN photo Beavercreek Fire Department crews put out a house fire April 14.

Information courtesy of the Gazette’s partners at WDTN.

