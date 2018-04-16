Social work deniors host formerly trafficked speaker

CEDARVILLE — When you think of modern-day slavery, sex-trafficking in foreign countries often comes to mind. However, there are many types of slavery that occur today within America and around the world.

“Stolen Childhood: Freeing the World’s Youngest Slaves” will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 19 in the Stevens Student Center event rooms. Evelyn Chumbow, who was labor-trafficked as a child domestic servant in America, will be the featured speaker.

Social work seniors have planned all aspects of this event as a major senior project, including the marketing, mission and vision, theme, menu and speaker.

There are 40 million people enslaved right now. Of those individuals, 20 million are in forced labor slavery, and 10 million are children.

“Slavery is very much against the gospel’s message that we are free and made in the image of God,” said Melissa Brown, assistant professor of social work. “We want this event to cause attendants to think critically about what is going on in the world and how everyone can be involved in stopping all forms of slavery.”

The program is free and open to the public. For those in helping professions, 1 1/2 continuing education units can be earned by attending this event. There will be a question and answer time with Chumbow and refreshments will be served.

“Those who attend this event will learn how to have a more eloquent way of communicating and informing others of trafficking, as well as how to reach formerly-trafficked children with the gospel. Chumbow will teach practical action steps that everyone can take to help put an end to all types of trafficking,” Brown said.