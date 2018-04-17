Fairgrounds Road crash sends two to hospital

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Fairground Road is shut down in both directions after a head-on crash happened around 7:30 a.m. April 17 near Hawkins Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car going east on Fairground Road went left-of-center and hit an SUV head-on.

The man driving the car was trapped inside the vehicle. Crews had to cut him out. Once the man was freed from the car, he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital. OSP said both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Tow trucks were brought in to remove the vehicles, which both suffered heavy damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back later for more updates.

WDTN photo A two-vehicle crash the morning of April 17 shut down Fairground Road. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_FairgroundsCrash.jpg WDTN photo A two-vehicle crash the morning of April 17 shut down Fairground Road.

Story courtesy of the Gazette’s partners at WDTN.

Story courtesy of the Gazette’s partners at WDTN.