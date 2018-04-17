Event breaks silence on sexual violence

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) Executive Director Debbie Matheson welcomes the audience to Take Back the Night April, an event aimed to shatter the silence on sexual violence, April 14 at Fairborn Community Park.

The Clothesline Project, which began in 1990, allows women affected by violence to share their story in a unique way — by decorating a shirt and hanging it on a clothesline.

Leah Fay, FVPC sexual assault response coordinator, speaks to a crowd in the amphitheater.