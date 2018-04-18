Celebrate spring with kites

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Welcome spring with kite stories, kite building and kite flying during Family Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitors can observe the incredible sport of indoor kite flying by watching members of local kite clubs fly their kites indoors with no wind. This activity takes place in the event area next to the Korean War Gallery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other demonstration stations throughout the day will teach visitors about the properties of air and flying.

Participants can make their own sled kites during this month’s Aerospace Adventure from 1:30-3 p.m. in the event area next to the Korean War Gallery (while supplies last). Visitors may also bring their own kites to fly outdoors (weather permitting).

There will be two special presentations during the day on lightning safety. These presentations will last about 45 minutes and begin at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Global Reach Gallery in Building 4.

Visitors are also invited to attend a 15-minute briefing on the Museum’s extensive collection of presidential aircraft. These presentations will take place in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery and begin at 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Younger visitors can enjoy “Storytime” at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery. Preschool and primary-grade children can hear stories about kites and do a craft project.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary.

Some materials for the program are being provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc.

The National Museum of the US Air Force has free admission and parking.The museum features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about one million visitors from around the world come to the museum.

For additional information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.

