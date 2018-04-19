Halasz places fourth in contest

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association held its annual state meeting April 17 at the OHSAA office, which included a Q&A session with OHSAA Executive Director Dr. Dan Ross. OPSWA members in attendance also discussed several topics and announced the 2017 writing and photography contest award winners.

Among the winners was Xenia Daily Gazette staff writer Scott Halasz. Halasz tied for fourth place for sports feature writing in Division 3 with “Wagner Leading On, Off Court.”

Earning “Sportswriter of the Year” honors in their respective divisions were Jon Spencer from the Mansfield News Journal (Div. 1), Mark Hazelwood from the Sandusky Register (Div. 2), Rob McCurdy from the Marion Star (Div. 3) and Todd Stumpf from the Medina Post (Div. 4). The contest, which received 522 entries from 58 contestants, consisted of articles and photos from the 2017 calendar year.

The OPSWA membership roster now stands at 171 writers and photographers around the state, which marks the most in its 45-year history. OPSWA members serve as judges in the contest.

Certificates were handed out to contest placers, while the Writers of the Year each received an inscribed plaque with pen. The contest was judged by 38 OPSWA members from around the state.