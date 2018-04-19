International Fair celebrates cultures

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Wright-Patterson International Spouses Group of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its annual International Fair April 17, inviting cultures from around the globe to present dishes and performances. Cuisines were available from Portugal, U.K., Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, the United States, Philippines, Italy, Greece, Japan, France, Laos, South Korea, Turkey and Spain. Meanwhile, various dances were performed from individuals of the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan and Spain.

