5K encourages healthy families

Submitted photos

Community members came out for Greene County Public Health’s 9th annual Spring Has Sprung Healthy Families 5K April 14 at Xenia YMCA. The run/walk event helped encourage the health district’s mission — to promote healthy choices and active lifestyles in Greene County residents. Participants of all ages partook in the downtown event on the not-so-spring day. Medals were awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

