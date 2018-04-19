Ticket deadline for hall of honor approaching

XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Xenia Community Schools Foundationa’s 20th Annual Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony and Dinner.

Five new members will be inducted into hall during the ceremony, which begins 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at Tecumseh Elementary School. Tickets are $35 each and are available at the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce, 334 W. Market Street. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, April 23.

Inductees are Bradley T. Montgomery, XHS class of 1976, a local businessman, community leader and volunteer; Phyllis Ann Pennewitt, XHS class of 1953, former mayor of Xenia and community volunteer; William Timothy Spradlin, XHS class of 1978, former fire chief and combat veteran; Brian Lawrence Stephan, XHS class of 1996, a local businessman, community leader and volunteer; and Aleksandar Svager, a community volunteer and professor emeritus.

The dinner and induction will be preceded by the Fourth Annual Silent Auction for Grants beginning 5:30 p.m.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation is dedicated to enriching the academic pursuits of all students, faculty and staff within the Xenia Community Schools. The foundation has provided grants for classroom enrichment programs and scholarships from donations and investment income of the foundation for more than 30 years.

For more information call 937-372-3591.