Confectionately yours: An open house

I was an infant when Daddy left Texas to check on my grandmother in Mississippi. His sister made a request to come live with us in Texas. She was in a crisis.

Our household was full to overflowing with six kids already. Daddy made a quick phone call to check with Mother before he gave my aunt a ‘yes’ answer. My aunt and cousin stayed with us for over 3 months!

In the years that followed at least ten other friends and family members came to live with Mother and Daddy for extended periods of time, my own husband-to-be included. (That’s another story for another day.)

I think one of the things that made this work is that my Mother had a relaxed approach to company. She didn’t try to make everything perfect. Our housekeeping was reasonable but not perfectionistic.

She wasn’t consumed with entertaining others. Our home had a relaxed atmosphere where there were two choices for dinner-take or leave it. Everyone helped with household chores. Mother and Daddy lived their lives the same way whether company was present or not so those in the household never felt as if their presence was burdensome or unwelcome.

There is an old adage that goes, “Fish and company both stink after three days.” Proverbs 25:17 echoes this sentiment as wise King Solomon stated: “Withdraw thy foot from thy neighbor’s house; lest he be weary of thee, and so hate thee.” Good advice!

I like my parents approach to company best. Treat them like family…and if YOU are a guest, be a thoughtful one. Look for ways to help out. Make a meal or do the dishes. Don’t overstay your welcome. (Remove your foot…and everything else from your neighbor’s house.)

I’d rather someone be glad I came to visit than heave a sigh of relief when my car pulls out of the driveway. Wouldn’t you?

Today I’m sharing the recipe for Chicken Pot Pie. The pourable crust makes this an easy fix meal for a crowd. — Confectionately Yours, Sue

Chicken Pot Pie

1 chicken, whole

2 (10 3/4-oz.) cans cream of chicken

chicken soup base soup, undiluted

2 (16-oz.) cans mixed vegetables ,drained

1 pkt. chicken gravy mix

1 (16-oz.) can green beans, drained

3 c. chicken broth

2-3 potatoes, cooked and diced

Simmer chicken in water seasoned the soup base until tender. Skim foam from broth as chicken cooks (or place in the slow cooker and allow it to do the bulk of the work). Remove chicken, allow to cool, then debone. Save the broth, but add extra soup base if needed to make a more concentrated broth. Place broth in a container and allow the fat to rise to the top and skim off. Make chicken gravy according to package directions. Combine soup, broth, and gravy. Place vegetables and chicken into 9 x 13 pan and pour soup mixture over mixing with other ingredients. Spoon crust mixture on top of the meat/vege mix covering as much of the pie as possible. Bake in preheated 400° oven for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown.

Crust

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 c. milk

2 tsp. baking powder

1 stick margarine, melted

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Mix dry ingredients together. Add milk and margarine. Mixture will be thin. Note: Any combination of leftover vegetables can be substituted for the canned. Leftover roast chicken or a deli chicken can also be substituted but I like the flavor of a simmered broth better. This crust recipe also works well with fruit cobblers if you omit pepper and add 2 T. sugar.

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

