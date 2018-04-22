Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Birds and Blooms Hike

Participants can join a naturalist for a hike 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at Indian Mound Reserve, 2750 US Route 42 East, Cedarville. Hikers will visit Indian Mound Reserve to view wildflowers and early spring migratory birds. Participants should bring binoculars.The program is free.

Farmers’ market

GCP&T’s Farmers’ Market will be held 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, May to October, at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road. GCP&T is currently accepting vendors to be accepted to the farmers’ market with all participants provided an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost. Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do/Farmers’ Market or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can also be picked up at the park agency headquarters.

FLAT Fund available

Families who may need financial assistance to participate in GCP&T programs may consider the Family Leisure Assistance Trust or FLAT Fund that was established in 1981 through donations. The fund is designed to assist youth to participate in leisure activities who are financially unable to do so based on family income. Each family who qualifies may receive up to $100 in assistance to cover the cost of registration for a summer camp or other youth program. Donations to the FLAT Fund can be made at any time by an individual, business or organization.

Free school programming

As a result of funding created by the passage of the GCP&T levy, the park agency is offering free school programming to classrooms at all age levels. The natural science and cultural heritage programs can be held within a GCP&T site or within the classroom as needed. Established program topics are available or programs can be created to meet the needs of the school. For more information or to schedule a program, contact GCP&T.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2018 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.