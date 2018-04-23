Organizations receiving funds for development

XENIA — Four local organizations are receiving funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), according to the Greene County Commissioners, to support various improvement projects.

The board said Interfaith Hospitality Network is receiving $74,000, which will be used to renovate the Desai Center located at the corner of West Second Street and Bellbrook Avenue. Executive Director Bill Mallernee said the funds will take care of cosmetic upgrades to the building. The project may include new siding, gutters and a door with security glass.

Dr. Manoj Desai, M.D., and his wife Dr. Priya Desai, D.M.D. donated the building that had housed their practices for many years to IHN in 2015. They wanted the building to be used to care for the hurting and homeless in the area.

Greene County Housing Program, which was absorbed by Miami Valley Community Action Partnership last year, is awarded $45,000. The grant will help upgrade the sewer system for the Donnellan Shelters — renamed for former Miami Valley President and CEO Tim Donnellan — located at 1080 E. Main St., according to Jim Ingram, communications specialist for Miami Valley CAP.

“These units house families on both a transitional and emergency basis,” Ingram said. “Obviously, the installation of a much more efficient sewage system for a facility assisting families every day to get back on their feet and work towards self-sufficiency is extremely important.”

Ingram said future plans may include adding washer/dryer hookups in each unit.

Family Violence Prevention Center, located at 380 Bellbrook Ave., is also benefiting from the grant, receiving $34,000.

According to Executive Director Debbie Matheson, the center will use the grant to match Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) funding. Matheson said the match will help operate the shelter and the hotline and help maintain the increased staffing levels. In October 2015, through the VOCA funding FVPC added two new crisis intervention specialists and a full-time kitchen coordinator. Two additions to full-time staff answer hotline calls.

“We’re so grateful for the support of the commissioners as they selected Family Violence Prevention Center to receive that CDBG support,” she said.

Jamestown Historical Society will also benefit, completing their building project with $28,600 from the grant.

“You know these funds help a lot of small organizations and communities that just cannot come up with the money,” Commissioner Tom Koogler said at the April 12 meeting. “This certainly impacts the quality of life for a lot of people in Greene County so it really is a good thing.”

Board members signed the grant agreements for the fiscal year 2017 projects, which marks the final stage of the efforts. The agreement allows the organizations to begin their projects.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

