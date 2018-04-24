Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of May. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

May Day Craft Day for all ages, all day Tuesday, May 1. It’s a day to celebrate Spring and flowers. Stop by and make a craft to take home.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Bring a project and drop in to crochet or knit.

Firsties Book Club for grade 1, 4:30-5:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 2. This book club is for boys and girls in first grade.

Wednesday Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, from 10-10:50 a.m.

Attack the Stack: Organizing Your Paperwork for adults, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Paper can overwhelm your desk and counter space, creating mental stress and chaos. Lori Firsdon of Fore Organizers will show you how to reduce the amount of paperwork and how to organize. Registration required.

Babies & Books for ages 6-24 months, 10-10:50 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

All Day Mother’s Day Craft for all ages, all day, Friday, May 4. Stop by and make something special to give her as a gift.

Rock, Paper, Scissors with Raspberry Pi for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 7. Learn the basics of the Python programming language, and use Python and a Raspberry Pi to create a Rock, Paper, Scissors game. Registration required

rate the end of the school year with karaoke, food, games, and prizes. Registration required.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Tech Assistance for adults, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 1. Stop in with your tablet, ereader, or laptop for an informal help session.

Needlework Circle for adults, 6-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 1. Bring your own project and supplies and enjoy working in the company of other yarn crafters. Beginners are welcome and participants are always willing to share their expertise.

Food for Thought for adults, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Trying new recipes, and sharing food with others, then join us for a potluck meal using recipes from a pre-selected library cookbook, cookbook author, or theme.

Cedarville Community Library’s Trivia Night for adults, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, Beans-n-Cream, 65 N. Main St.

Cedarville Friends of the Library Meeting for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. Friends, Cedarville Community Library’s volunteer group, as they raise funds and do special projects for the library.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Stop by the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Walking and Talking for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Morning walk on the bike path approximately 2.5 miles.

Star Wars Day Celebration, 3 p.m. Friday, May 4. Showing of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Refreshments will be provided and there will be themed activities for all ages.

Fascinators and Top Hats, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Decorate our own fascinators and top hats to celebrate. All supplies provided.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Plant a Craft for age 7 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1. Make your own Chia Character. Snacks provided.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 9, 23, 30. Songs, simple stories, and rhymes to enjoy with your little one.

Anime Club for grades 6 and up, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Anime fun and treats.

Planner Enthusiasts Unite for adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Bring your supplies and enjoy time to make your life pretty and functional.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, 11.

Understanding Islam for adults, 3-4 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Dr. Khurshid Ahmad will talk about Is Islam a Religion of Peace and other subjects. There will be time for questions.

Make Surrealistic Art Without Using Graphics Software for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 7. Yellow Springs artist Carla Steiger will teach you how to make surrealistic art without using graphics software. All supplies provided. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.