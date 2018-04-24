GCP&T honors volunteers

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) recently honored their team of volunteers for their hours of service at the 13th Annual Appreciation Dinner at GCP&T’s Lodge at Clifton Reserve.

“We are thrilled to honor our approximately 100 volunteers that help us throughout the year in the office, throughout our system of parks and trails, as well as during our numerous special events,” said GCP&T Director Jon Dobney. “We could not fulfill our mission without the skills and time of our volunteers.”

Greene County Commissioners Alan Anderson and Tom Koogler shared remarks and presented the GCP&T 2018 Volunteer Resolution. Greene County Park District Commissioners Tony Sculimbrene and Michelle Jenkins attended as well.

Greene County Parks & Trails volunteers’ service to the agency — a total of 8,726 hours — is valued at $211,514.68 in savings to the county.

All volunteers received a commemorative GCP&T t-shirt with those achieving 50 to 100 hours receiving a hat; 100 to 300 hours, tote bag; 300 to 600 hours, fleece blanket; and more than 600 hours, a GCP&T sweatshirt.

For more information on volunteering with GCP&T, call 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.