Man points gun at deputy then flees

XENIA — A man was taken into custody April 26 after allegedly pointing a gun at a sheriff’s deputy and then fleeing.

According to Sheriff Gene Fischer, the unidentified man walked by the side of the cruiser that a deputy was about to enter and pointed a gun at the officer, who had noticed the man.

The deputy, who was not identified as of press time, got behind his cruiser as the guy took off running, Fisher said.

Fisher added that Xenia police and his deputies swarmed a three block area looking for the man, who ran into an apartment on Market Street. He was about to surrender and then ran to Columbus Street, where he slowed down and swung at one of the Xenia officers, according to Fisher.

The man was taken to the ground and had to be tased before he was taken into custody.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said they noticed the “shifty” looking man walking down the street before the incident.

None of the officers were injured. The man will likely face felonious assault charges and could be facing several others, Fischer said, adding that officials are still piecing everything together.

“This doesn’t happen every day,” Fischer said. “We’ll review all that with the prosecutor’s office and see what else we’re looking at.”

Fischer credited the Xenia police and the sheriff’s office for bringing the situation to a “safe conclusion.”

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Police surround a Xenia house at North Monroe Street and East Market Street April 26.