Medical marijuana info meeting

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek will be hosting the location for a medical marijuana meeting with the Mental Health & Recovery Board 7-9 p.m. Monday, April 30 at Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Speakers from various areas of expertise regarding the positives and negatives of having medical marijuana within, not only, the City of Beavercreek, but within the borders of Greene County.

Beavercreek City Council Member Julie Vann proposed that the city sponsor the event, but many council members did not agree with the idea. They felt that it is premature to assume that the State of Ohio will pass the issue in favor of legislation in support of medical marijuana.

“Is this even relative since we don’t know the ruling on this issue?” Mayor Bob Stone said at a recent council meeting. “We’ve already discuss these issues in previous meetings and informed the public of our attempts to make a decision and about our current monatorum.”

By the end of the meeting Vann teamed up with the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clerk, Greene and Madison Counties and the Greene County Public Health to provide a presentation with speakers from all areas of expertise as it applies to medical marijuana. The team would be prepared to provide information and answer questions of residents in the wake of the State of Ohio’s decision of whether to allow such an industry in our county.