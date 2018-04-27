Dr. Austria hosts health lectures

BEAVERCREEK — Dr. Greg Austria will be presenting two lectures that focus on factors that may be inhibiting you from achieving better health.

The first presentation will focus on those who have, or are borderline with diabetes 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 at Beavercreek Health Center, Community Room, 2510 Commons Blvd.

Then 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Beavercreek Senior Center his topic of achieving better health through a progressive approach will benefit everyone from healthy to those with systemic issues. Both lectures are free and open to the public. For more information contact Dan at 937-376-9975.

Dr. Austria has been providing complete health dentistry for more than 30 years. He is the owner of Brilliant Smiles dental offices in Xenia, Beavercreek and Dayton. He is the author of More Than A Smile: How Finding the Right Dentist Can Lead to a Happier Smile and a Healthier You.