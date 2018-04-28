Breaking ground

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Central State University broke ground April 27 on a new residential/academic and wellness center. It will include a 250-bed facility, apartments, a health and wellness center, health cafe, space for outdoor activities, exercise rooms and academic classrooms. The building is expected to be dedicated in fall 2019. Pictured from left to right are Curtis Pettis, vice president for administration and CSU CFO; Christoper Wyche, trustee; Mark Hatcher, Esq., board of trustees chair; Kristin Johnson, Student Government Association president; Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, CSU president; and James Schmidt, president of University Housing Solutions.