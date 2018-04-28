Beavercreek Fire Department honors lieutenant

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Beavercreek Fire Department held a flag ceremony April 26 at Station 62 for Lt. Brian Seabold, who is retiring after 37 years of service. Seabold makes his way down the line to say goodbye to each member of the department.

The color guard folds the flag as Lt. Brian Seabold (left), his family and the department look on.

Lt. Brian Seabold accepts the flag.

After the ceremony, Lt. Brian Seabold talks with family and friends.