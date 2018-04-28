WPCU nearly ready to open new center

XENIA — A special ribbon-cutting reception will be held 3 p.m. June 6 to celebrate the opening of Wright-Patt Credit Union’s (WPCU) newest location.

Xenia officials, members of the WPCU Board of Directors and partner-employees will be on hand to celebrate the grand opening of the relocated Xenia Member Center.

The opening illustrates the Credit Union’s nearly 85-year commitment to serving the community and the people that work and live there.

“Wright-Patt Credit Union helps people live the life they want to live. We are pleased to offer another great location to serve our members. Members can look forward to the same great service they’ve grown accustom to, paired with a new, more convenient drive-thru making it even easier to make the most of their credit union,” said Wright-Patt Credit Union’s President & CEO Doug Fecher. “We are dedicated to being an indispensable resource to our members so they can improve their financial health,” Fecher stated.

The new member center will be located at 1636 West Park Square. Features will include a lobby with dialogue stations, a drive-thru ATM, and two drive-up personal tellers which help members quickly take care of everyday transactions. The new location will offer the same extended hours as the previous location. The lobby will be open 9 a.m.t o 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Drive-thru hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.