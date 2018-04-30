CSU students graduate, host baccalaureate

WILBERFORCE — Central State University will celebrate its 2018 graduating class of 200 students during the university’s annual commencement exercise 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Dayton Convention Center.

A Dayton-area journalist and a local pastor will be the featured speakers at this year’s ceremonies.

A 2014 graduate, Malik Perkins has been actively pursuing his passion for broadcasting since his junior year at Central State. While a student, he volunteered at Jazzy 88.9 WCSU FM, where he developed his craft. That led him to host “Jazz at Sundown,” which aired on the radio station. He eventually become a multi-media journalist for a local television and radio station.

During his time as a Marauder, Perkins played trumpet with the Invincible Marching Marauders, served as Mr. College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences and he also served as president for the university’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. He covers the city of Trotwood, local non-profit organizations and social issues in the Miami Valley today.

The celebratory weekend starts with a Baccalaureate Ceremony held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 4. The event, which is open to the public, will be held in the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center.

The Rev. Frederick A. Hayes Sr., pastor of Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, of Dayton, will be the featured speaker. Rev. Hayes has been Pastor of Freedom Faith for the past 17 years.

Tickets are required for admission. For more information about the speakers and events, visit http://centralstate.edu/.