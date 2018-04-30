Xenia man gets life without parole

XENIA — A Xenia man will spend the rest of his life in jail after being convicted of sex crimes against a juvenile.

Andre T. Estes, 37, was sentenced April 30 to life without parole in the rape of a 7-year-old girl and 15 years to life for attempted rape of the girl. The sentences are to be served consecutively. He was found guilty of those charges March 30 after a week-long trial in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Estes, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, waived his right to speak before sentencing and looked down as Judge Michael Buckwalter read the sentence, which Buckwalter said was appropriate because Estes committed “hedonistic crimes,” was a “direct and imminent threat to the public,” and there was no “realistic probability” he could be rehabbed.

Estes will be classified a Tier III sex offender, but Buckwalter told him that’s a moot point because “you will never leave prison.”

“We’re pleased that the judge saw it the same way we saw it,” Assistant Prosecutor Alice DeWine said. “Andre Estes never needs to leave prison.”

Defense Attorney Mike Brush said he asked for the minimum sentence based on Ohio Revised Code section 2929.11(A).

“As this court is aware, Mr. Estes has denied and continues to deny all of these charges despite the guilty verdicts,” Brush wrote in his sentencing memorandum. “Understanding this, and his lack of any prior criminal record, Mr. Estes poses no threat of committing future crimes. A prison term of 15 to life is certainly adequate time to punish Mr. Estes. With a term of 15 to life, Mr. Estes will not even be eligible for parole for 15 years … After 15 years in prison he will be 52 years old if he is released on parole after the minimum time served … Sentencing the defendant to the minimum 15 years to life would effectively punish Mr. Estes without burdening state or local governments.”

Brush said he was set to file an appeal to the conviction on behalf of Estes April 30.

Estes http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_34254429_edited201832820340272-1-.jpg Estes

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.