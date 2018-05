XENIA — A Greene County grand jury indicted David Simpson, 54, for alleged felonious assault and murder in the death of his father, Ora Simpson, on March 18 in Beavercreek, according to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller.

The defendant is in the Greene County Jail with a bond set at $750,000. He is represented by counsel.

Judge Michael A. Buckwalter has been assigned the case. The court will schedule an arraignment date.