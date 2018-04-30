CU computer students sweep contest

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s computer science students swept the competition at the recent Taylor University Programming Contest, winning all three divisions.

Thirty teams from six schools competed in the online contest, during which teams of three students were tasked with solving nine computer programming problems.

The open category computer programming problems were for any computer science student; the introductory category programming problems were for upperclassmen participants who had not previously competed in a contest with other schools; and he novice category was limited to freshmen who had no more than one semester of programming coursework training.

The Cedarville open student team winners were Tim Smith, Blake Lasky and Phillip White. The Cedarville team that won the introductory category included Bert LaChance, Daschel Fortner and Elliot Jenks, and the Cedarville champion team of the novice category included Jackson Bishop, Noah Duncan and Grant Linville.

“I was very happy with the results of the contest. I was excited by how many students participated and how enthusiastic they were,” said Dr. David Gallagher, professor of computer science. “It was great that we performed well in all categories of the contest. I was particularly glad to see how well our freshmen did; that bodes well for the future. I’m really proud of all of our students!”

The contest, held April 9, included student teams from Taylor University (Indiana), Bob Jones University (South Carolina), Calvin College (Michigan), George Fox University (Oregon), Indiana Wesleyan University (Indiana) and Cedarville.