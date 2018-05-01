Celebrating cultures

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Wright-Patterson International Spouses Group of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted April 17 its annual International Fair, inviting cultures from around the globe to present dishes and performances.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Wright-Patterson International Spouses Group of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted April 17 its annual International Fair, inviting cultures from around the globe to present dishes and performances.

Tables lined the room at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn that presented attendees with the opportunity to enjoy cuisines from Portugal, U.K., Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, the United States, Philippines, Italy, Greece, Japan, France, Laos, South Korea, Turkey and Spain.

Various dances were performed from individuals of the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan and Spain.