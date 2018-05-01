Cedarville U will graduate 873

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University Class of 2018 will graduate 10 a.m. May 5 in the Doden Field House.

Undergraduate degree recipients will include 775 students, while 98 will receive graduate degrees at the 122nd annual commencement.

Graduate students are earning degrees in the following areas: Doctor of Pharmacy (34), Master of Ministry (3), Master of Education (7), Master of Science in Nursing (25), Master in Business Administration (10).

Doors to the Doden Field House will open 9 a.m. for the ceremony. Tickets are required to enter the field house, however there will be no reserved seats. Individuals sitting together will not be seated until the entire group has arrived. All ticket holders must be seated by 9:45 a.m.

Children over the age of 1 must have a ticket. An auxiliary room with video will be designated for young children, however no supervision will be provided.

Disabled individuals may take advantage of designated locations and chairs.

For friends and family members at home, a live stream of the ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and can be viewed on the commencement webcast page at www.cedarville.edu.

Parents and family members will be permitted to leave their seats to photograph their graduate receiving his or her diploma.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

