Husted releases early voting numbers

GREENE COUNTY — In the final days leading up to the May 8 Primary Election, Secretary of State Jon Husted’s website shows by the close of business April 27 in Greene County, 1,280 absentee ballots have been requested by mail, 523 absentee ballots have been cast by mail, and 1,036 absentee ballots have been requested and cast in person.

Broken down, requested county ballots by mail include 452 Democratic, 0 Green, 747 Republican, 81 non-partisan. Ballots cast by mail include 201 Democratic, 0 Green, 279 Republican, 43 non-partisan. Ballots cast in person are made up of 452 Democratic, 2 Green, 549 Republican, 33 non-partisan. Eighty military and overseas absentee ballot applications requested by mail include 37 Democratic, 0 Green, 29 Republican, 14 non-partisan. Thirteen of the same cast by mail include 3 Democratic, 0 Green, 6 Republican, 4 non-partisan.

Husted announced that statewide, 220,051 absentee ballots have been requested by mail and in person and 128,276 Ohio voters have cast their ballots.

Based on an informal survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections, 182,887 ballot applications have been requested by mail and 37,164 have been requested in person; 91,112 absentee ballots have been cast by mail and 37,164 have been cast in person. This leaves 91,775 outstanding absentee ballots.

At this same point during absentee voting in 2014, nearly 183,000 absentee ballots had been requested and nearly 122,000 ballots had already been cast.

The unofficial data collected through the informal board of elections survey also shows the number of absentee ballots requested and cast by ballot type. Ballots are broken down like this: Democratic: 115,005 requested, 18,849 cast in person, 49,214 cast by mail; Republican: 91,050 requested, 16,812 cast in person, 35,443 cast by mail; Green: 431 requested, 58 cast in person, 148 cast by mail; Non-partisan: 13,565 requested, 1,445 cast in person, 6,307 cast by mail.

During the Primary Election, voters will decide on State Issue 1 regarding congressional districts, a number of local issues, as well as state and local races. A list of certified candidates and issues can be found on the Greene County Board of Elections website at www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections.

The office at 551 Ledbetter Road is open for early voting on the following days:

– Week Four: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 30- Friday, May 4

– 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5

– 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 6

– 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 7

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 8. Voters can use the “Voter Lookup tool” on the county’s BOE website to find precinct and polling locations, sample ballots, absentee ballot status and more.

To request an absentee ballot, voters can download an application through the county’s BOE website under the “Early In-Person/Absentee Information” tab. Requests must be mailed, not faxed, to Greene County Board of Elections by noon on Saturday, May 5.

Alternatively, voters may write a letter to the board which includes name, address, address to send the ballot to if different, telephone number, birth date, Ohio’s driver’s license number or last four digits of Social Security Number, election for which the ballot is being requested, party affiliation (primary only), a statement that the individual is a qualified voter, and signature of voter.

If mailed, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, according to the secretary of state’s website. Ballots can also be returned in person to the Greene County Board of Elections before the close of polls on Election Day. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted on Election Night.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

