A sweet time for all

Don Tate | Greene County News

Bellbrook hosted its 40th Annual Sugar Maple Festival April 27-29 downtown. The festival featured a maple food contest, anniversary exhibition, vendors and more. Participants enjoyed the 5K run, parade, dog show and children’s activities.

