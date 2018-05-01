Posted on by

A sweet time for all

Don Tate | Greene County News Bellbrook hosted its 40th Annual Sugar Maple Festival April 27-29 downtown. The festival featured a maple food contest, anniversary exhibition, vendors and more. Participants enjoyed the 5K run, parade, dog show and children’s activities.

