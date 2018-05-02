TLT to host annual meeting

YELLOW SPRINGS — Tecumseh Land Trust invites the public to its 2018 Annual Gathering and Meeting at the McCulloch “Fen Run Farm” slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

A tour of the property, including woods and wetland areas, will begin at 3 p.m. Families are welcome, with child-friendly activities available and light refreshments. Music will be provided by Wild Rumpus. The location of the farm is: 7391 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield. The farm is preserved through a conservation easement with Tecumseh Land Trust.

Hope Taft, conservationist and former first lady of Ohio, will be the guest speaker celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ohio’s Scenic Rivers Act. The Little Miami River was the state’s first designated scenic river and it borders the farm. The TLT asks that attendees bring their own lawn chair and wear appropriate shoes for walking around any muddy areas.

For more information on the land trust, go to www.tecumsehlandtrust.org.