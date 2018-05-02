Prayer breakfasts bring community together

XENIA & BEAVERCREEK – A tradition that began with Greene Memorial Hospital will continue again this year, bringing staff and the community together to pray in honor of National Day of Prayer.

Greene Memorial Hospital will hold its prayer breakfast 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 3 in the hospital cafeteria and Soin Medical Center will host its breakfast 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 10 in the Kumar Conference Center. The Kettering Seventh-day Adventist Church Worship Team will perform music at both events.

Greene Memorial Hospital Chaplain Rev. Ron Swiger has been involved in the prayer breakfasts for most of his 40 years, “We try to have this event coincide with National Day of Prayer. This is a great opportunity for staff, community leaders and the public to pray together.”

Guest speaker for the Greene Memorial event will be Dr. Charles Russell. Dr. Russell practices in Greene County and will discuss the opioid crisis as he specializes in addiction. Dr. Russell is a former ER doctor.

The Soin event will feature Peter Bath, Vice President of Missions and Ministry for Kettering Health Network.

Both events also include recognizing a staff member for their service. Greene will award the Kenneth Beams Service Award which was in honor of a former hospital chaplain. Soin will present the Above and Beyond Award.

“It’s a great time to come together for our leaders, our students, our staff and community as a whole,” added Rev. Swiger. “The community is welcome to join us for these wonderful events.”