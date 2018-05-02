GCPH offering free pool, spa training

XENIA — Greene County Public Health is offering a free pool and spa training course 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 11 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

While this is not a certified Pool Operator Training Course, it is beneficial for local or new pool and spa operators to brush up on their skills as the summer season approaches, GCPH officials said.

Training topics will include rules and regulations, health concerns, water chemistry and balance, disinfection, water testing, VGB and SVRS, equipment maintenance, fencing, safety equipment, lifeguards, desk and safety signage, when close to the pool and fecal accidents.

To attend this free training, residents can RSVP by Saturday, May 5 by emailing ehpermits@gcph.info. For more information or questions call 937-374-5607.