Dog of the week: Frannie

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Frannie is a 5 year old pit bull. Often overlooked, she’s described as a “doll baby.” This pup is sweet and quiet, loves to cuddle and is ready to go to a happy home. She has been spayed and vet-checked and is ready for adoption. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Frannie.jpg Submitted photo Frannie is a 5 year old pit bull. Often overlooked, she’s described as a “doll baby.” This pup is sweet and quiet, loves to cuddle and is ready to go to a happy home. She has been spayed and vet-checked and is ready for adoption.