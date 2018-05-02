Circus coming to Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE — Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Jeffersonville Friday, May 4.

Now in its 33rd edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment and will have shows 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the downtown parking lot next to Winner’s Supermarket, corner of Main and High streets.

Residents are invited to the lot between 9:30 and 10 a.m. to watch the raising of the Big Top and then a free tour 4 p.m.

Prices for advance tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12. Children under 2 are free. On show day tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Reserve tickets early and save. For more information or to reserve discount tickets call 866-BIG-TOP6. Reservations will be available until 5 p.m. on show day.