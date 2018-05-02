Students plant tree for Arbor Day

XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee celebrated Arbor Day by partnering with third-grade students from Shawnee Elementary School to plant a Sugar Maple tree adjacent to the school to commemorate Arbor Day April 27.

Students worked with City of Xenia Tree Committee and Arborist Chuck Poore, as well as City of Xenia Tree Committee member and horticulturist Rich Pearson to plant the tree.

Students spent the week working on tree-related projects, including creating research posters on their favorite trees as well as several art projects.

The week ended with an assembly led by Lee Elzroth, Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District, as well as Carol Brown, Greene County Master Gardener. Both are members of the City of Xenia Tree Committee.

The Lorax even made a visit to the assembly.

Participating students received a Concolor Fir (White Fir) tree seedling from the Greene Soil and Water Conservation District as well as information on caring for the tree seedling from the City of Xenia Tree Committee and Greene County Parks & Trails.

The City of Xenia Tree Committee is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to education, preservation and conservation of the urban forest. The committee is affiliated with the City of Xenia BRACA Committee.

For more information about the City of Xenia Tree Committee or the Arbor Day Celebration, contact the City of Xenia at 937-376-7232.