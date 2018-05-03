Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary plant sale

XENIA — Mother’s Day is approaching which means it’s time once again for the annual plant sale at Greene Memorial Hospital. A wide variety of hanging baskets and plants, all locally grown and guaranteed will be available at the Vera Schneider entrance of the hospital 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 11.

All proceeds from the sale will go to benefit the patients of Greene Memorial Hospital with items such as wheel chairs, white boards, reading materials and more.

For further information contact Volunteer Coordinator Linda Richardson 937-352-2193.