Don Tate | Greene County News

Bands Full Frontal, Wasted Potential and Spungewurthy highlighted the festival April 27-28.

Bellbrook High School girl’s basketball team wave from a float in the parade.

Bellbrook Color Guard present the flags during the parade.

Greene County library staff push decorated book carts during the festival.

Thousands fill the downtown on April 28 to enjoy the many food and craft vendors.

Kroger original Barney delivery wagon driven by two Percherons. The wagon was used by the original Kroger family store based in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the late 1880s.

Food vendors filled the streets with sweet maple syrup items as well as other goodies.

40th Annual Sugar Maple Festival Parade features the citizen of the year Dr. Keith St. Pierre, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Superintendent. St. Pierre is retiring after 43 years in public education, having spent the last 24 years serving Bellbrook.

Sugar Maple Festival Sweetheart contest High School Attendants: Kayla Stephensen, Savannah Bailey, Eva Hanson – Sweetheart: Lauren Brown. Middle School Attendants: Maddy Keyes, Mary Landry, Pimmy Pheakthong and Junior Sweetheart: Cambree Bernkopf.

The Ohio River Road Runners Club hosted the Sugar Maple Festival 5k April 28 at Sugarcreek Elementary School.

The 13th Annual Dog Show April 27 presented cutest puppy, cutest dog, ugliest, smallest, largest, best costume and silly dog tricks.