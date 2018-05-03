Education Digest

Sritharan inducted

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Maya Sritharan of Beavercreek was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sritharan was initiated at University of the Pacific.

Sritharan is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Nenonene part of dance show

BEREA — Mawusi Nenonene of Beavercreek was part of the Baldwin Wallace University theatre and dance community that presented “fyoo zh en ‘18: SHAKTI.” The annual “fyoo zh en” dance concert combines choreography with faculty research. This year’s show was inspired by Dr. Swagata Banik’s National Institutes of Health-funded public health study. Nenonene, a graduate of Stivers School for the Arts majoring in an interdepartmental major, served as a choreographer and was a dancer in the production.

Students graduate

ASHLAND — The following Greene County students completed their Ashland University degree requirements and will graduate during commencement ceremonies on May 5.

Anthony Grundy of Fairborn will receive a bachelor of science in business administration degree. Grundy is majoring in business management and marketing. Grundy is a 2014 graduate of Fairborn High School.

Tyler Seymour of Beavercreek will receive a bachelor of science in business administration degree. Seymour is majoring in finance. He is the son of Robert and Patricia Seymour of Beavercreek. Seymour is a 2014 graduate of Carroll High School. Seymour is graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.

Kettering College commencement

KETTERING — Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 227 students at their 50th commencement ceremony at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center April 29.

Kettering College graduated the first class of graduates from the Doctorate of Occupational Therapy program, with 20 students receiving this degree. In addition, President Nate Brandstater granted 16 Associate of Science degrees and a total of 137 Bachelor’s degrees, including 83 Bachelor of Nursing degrees. 54 students graduated from the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program.

Greene County students graduating include:

Beavercreek – Kelly Bennington, Master of Physician Assistant Studies; Ralph Chabot, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Madison France, Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Advanced Imaging; Kelsey Girard, Master of Physician Assistant Studies; Jennifer Manuszak, Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Advanced Imaging;Samantha Nunley, Associates, Radiologic Technology; Sajay Pillai, Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Health Sciences with an emphasis in Respiratory Care; Charles Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Advanced Imaging; Jodi Vogel, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Melissa Woody, Master of Physician Assistant Studies.

Bellbrook – Bonnie Campbell, Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Jennifer Turner, Associates, Radiologic Technology.

Fairborn – Justin Baker, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Stephanie Barringer, Bachelor of Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Ashley Cushman, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Brianna Golomski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure; Brittney Harpenau , Bachelor of Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Elizabeth Knisley, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Kaleigh Strayer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure.

Xenia – Amber Byrd, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Lisa Curtis, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Cara Michaelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure; Jamie Sherman, Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Health Sciences with an emphasis in Respiratory Care.

Brown inducted

NEW CONCORD — Kennedy Brown of Fairborn has been inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa at Muskingum University.

Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, was the first college honor society of a national scope to give recognition and honor for meritorious leadership and service in extracurricular activities and to encourage development of general campus citizenship. Since its founding, Omicron Delta Kappa has initiated more than 300,000 members.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

