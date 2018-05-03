Posted on by

Dancing with dad

Submitted photos Greeneview Middle School recently held a father/daughter dance. Pictured Robert and Lia Betz enjoy the music.

Submitted photos Greeneview Middle School recently held a father/daughter dance. Pictured Robert and Lia Betz enjoy the music.


Greeneview Middle School students having a good time.


Andy Mayes shows off his limbo skills.


Jim Erisman gets ready to give Brooklyn a twirl.


Keith and Kyle Cavender share a dance.


