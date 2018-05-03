DOD hosting funding workshop

XENIA — The Greene County Department of Development is hosting a funding workshop for local communities and service organizations 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17 in the Greene County Social Services Complex Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road.

The workshop will feature representatives of multiple state and federal agencies in one location to discuss potential funding options for local community improvement projects.

Representatives from the following agencies will attend: Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA), Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA), Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC), Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA), Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) and United Stated Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA).

This workshop provides communities and organizations an opportunity to discuss specific project needs with agencies that may have funding programs available. In addition, the agency representatives will discuss best practices for coordinating projects and sharing resources.

Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVPs are due to the Greene County Department of Development at 937-562-5007 by Wednesday, May 9.