Last meeting set for SALT

DAYTON — The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its last monthly School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program of the season 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.

The meeting will be combined with the Montgomery County SALT meeting and will take place at the Miami Valley Regional Center, 4801 Springfield St., Dayton.

The meeting will be a recap of the topics covered throughout the year and will offer suggestions for what steps parents should take next. The SALT-Teens will also recap topics that were covered throughout the year.

SALT meetings will resume in September and dates, times, and topics will be released soon. For more information, contact Kathy Kleiser at 937-361-6444 or kkleiser@greenedd.org.