Beavercreek murder case moves forward

XENIA — A man accused in the alleged murder of his father pleaded not guilty to the offenses May 4 via jail-to-courtroom video arraignment.

David Simpson, 54, is charged with murder, which is punishable by imprisonment for an indefinate term of 15 years to life, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

A grand jury recently indicted him for the alleged crimes in the death of his father, Ora Simpson, March 18 in Beavercreek, according to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller.

Attorney Griff Nowicki represents the younger Simpson. First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Suzanne Schmidt represented the state at the hearing.

Magistrate Margaret Young said the $750,000 bond holding him in the Greene County Jail will continue. Judge Michael Buckwalter is assigned to the case.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Tuesday, May 8, a final pre-trial hearing for Thursday, May 31 and a jury trial for Monday, June 4.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Attorney Griff Nowicki speaks to defendant David Simpson, in jail, during a video arraignment May 4 in Greene County Common Pleas Court. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Simpson.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Attorney Griff Nowicki speaks to defendant David Simpson, in jail, during a video arraignment May 4 in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.